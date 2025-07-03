BTS Reunites: OT7 Goes Live First Time After 3 Years, Gives Hint About Possible Comeback as Group (Watch Video)

Popular south Korean group BTS made comeback from mandatory military service in June. Suga ala Min Yoongi was the last member on the group to get discharge. BTS fandom popularly known as ARMY are currently happy and eagerly waiting for the official comeback of boy band. On July 1 2025 members gave pleasant surprise to their fans by going live as a OT7 group after 2022. Yes, all seven bandmates Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came together for a live stream on Weverse. After a three-year wait, ARMYs and K-pop fans eagerly joined BTS's live broadcast to hear updates, following HYBE's confirmation of plans to launch an Indian subsidiary by 2025.

Fans all over the world were shocked to see unexpected OT7 live on July 1. Currently reels of fans getting emotional after the online reunion are going viral on social media. During the live session members told their military days story and talked about the plans of upcoming albums. Idols also shared that they are currently working on the new music video as a group, which is a very emotional moment for fans and a members as well.

During live BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) told their beloved fans that they are planning to release full album as a group in spring 2026. This announcement was followed by Big Hit, BTS’ label, dropping details about the group’s first live album, "Permission to Dance". The album will have 22 songs performed live during the tour of the same name in 2021 and 2022. "Permission to Dance " is set to release on July 18, 2025.

BTS reunites in a new Weverse live, melting and healing fans with their adorable smiles, which literally feels so good.pic.twitter.com/MNMp3el1Vw — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) July 1, 2025

Meanwhile BTS members said sorry to fans, acknowledging that many might thought that we will be releasing new music following the completion of their military duties. But during that period they weren’t able to work on any new songs during that time.