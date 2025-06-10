BTS’ RM and V Return from Service, ARMY Sings ‘Magic Shop’ Outside HYBE in Grand Homecoming (Watch Video)

Long wait of BTS reunion will end soon as BTS V and RM got discharged from 18 months of mandatory military service. BTS fans popularly known as Army accepted the hybe's request to not to gather outside Rm and V's military base to avoid chaos. So in a systematic way gathered outside the HYBe their managing agency and chanted their popular love song for army Magic Shop.

While talking to media RM and V stated that they will hurry and will be back soon on the stage. RM, made surprising entry while coming outside the military base fans outside the military base by playing saxophone, showcasing a skill honed during his service. V and RM shared an emotional hug before greeting the media, their smiles and excitement a welcome sight after an 18-month absence.

Army Singing BTS Magic Shop Song

omg armys outside hybe building singing magic shop “so show me, iʼll show you” this is so adorable 😭💜pic.twitter.com/ulBWXSpgyr — killin’ it soo⁷ (@kkukvmin) June 10, 2025

AND THATS HOW YOU MAKE YOUR RETURN pic.twitter.com/avWGDesi28 — bts lover ⁷ (@itsbtszone) June 10, 2025

[EXCLUSIVE] #V and #RM are officially discharged from military service! 🥹💜



V IS BACK!

RM IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/oaz3bDK5VN — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) June 10, 2025

Shortly after their discharge, RM and V expressed their eagerness to perform again, stating their desire to quickly release an album and return to the stage. "Soon, real soon," V added, echoing the anticipation shared by BTS and ARMY. RM and V are the third and fourth members to complete their service, following Jin and J-Hope, with Jungkook and Jimin discharging on June 11, and SUGA (as a social service worker) on June 21, bringing the group's reunion within reach.

BTS' FESTA anniversary on June 13 has led to rumors that the full group might appear at J-Hope's "Hope on the Street" tour finale in Seoul. After Jin's "Run Jin" fan meet and reports of Jungkook's solo tour, more BTS activities are expected in the second half of 2025. HYBE's stock price has increased because people anticipate the group's reunion. Experts believe that 2025 will be a very successful year for BTS, with new music, worldwide tours, and all seven members performing together again.