BTS RM Plays Saxophone, V Holds Flower Bouquets As They Makes First Public Appearance After Military Discharge – Watch the Viral Moment

BTS Army (fandom) is currently on cloud 9 as two more members from BTS, RM, and V got discharged from mandatory military service on June 10. Fans were waiting for this moment for so long. Whole Seoul is decked up with purple welcome boards with members' posters on it. HYBE, their managing agency, also wrote "We Are Back" on their building. Several videos of RM and V from their military discharge are also going viral on social media. In one of the clips, the two were seen jumping with joy, whereas another featured the K-pop stars sharing a hearty laugh. During the military discharge, what caught armies' eye was RM aka Kim Namjoon's grand entry in front of media; he played saxophone as he came out of the military base. This moment got viral on social media.

On Tuesday, global pop stars RM and V, dressed in military uniforms, made an appearance at the Sports Park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, where they were welcomed by cheering fans. RM played the saxophone, and V held flowers as they both took photos, celebrating their short return. V also posted an Instagram story showing the two in uniform, along with their enlistment date (December 11, 2023) and discharge date (June 10, 2025).

RM and V joined different divisions in December 2023. Jimin and Jungkook are expected to be discharged on June 11, and Suga on June 21. BigHit Music has requested that fans refrain from visiting the discharge locations due to limited space and safety concerns, emphasizing the safety of both the artists and their fans. They also expressed their gratitude for the fans' ongoing support.