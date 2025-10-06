BTS RM Shares His Views on Getting Married and Having Kids in Recent Live Session (Watch Video)

BTS RM Shares His Views on Getting Married and Having Kids in Recent Live Session (Watch Video)

BTS members are known for their straightforwardness and honest response. They have always opened up about the problems that they face in front of their fandom, popularly known as Army. BTS RM, who has earlier talked about the challenges that he used to face during his military tenure now has openly talked about marriage and  having children. In recent Weverse live, he revealed  that he gave his "parents a really hard time" as a child. He also talked about, how "society keeps pressuring women about having children."

BTS RM on Marriage .

In live he said, "I am 32-years-old, marrying someone or not i don't think there's is a correct answer for this. That’s just how things are these days. People feel pressured about marriage, and there are realistic aspects to consider. For women, I think society and the media keep pressuring them about having children and other issues. I just wish everyone could live according to their own pace."

He further added that, If i meet right person at right time then I might think of getting married." He questioned whether marriage solves loneliness, stating it's the wrong reason to marry. He also expressed reservations about having children, feeling ill-equipped to raise another person when he struggles to manage his own life, adding that parenthood rarely meets expectations.  He also asked if a person can't "endure being alone, will getting married really make things better?". "If someone chooses marriage as a way to escape loneliness, I don’t think that’s the right reason. And about having children — I’m not sure about that either. Honestly, I can barely handle raising myself. Having a new life isn’t something that goes the way you want," he said.

About Having Children 

While recalling childhood he told how he used to trouble his parents while growing up.  adding that it would be "frustrating" if a kid "like me were born to me." RM stated that his generation was the first in Korea to view marriage as a choice, not a requirement, and that he caused his parents considerable trouble in his youth, which he believes would surprise his fans.

On work front RM, along with BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, are gearing up for their first album in four years after completing their mandatory military service. The seven-member group started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record, which will be released in Spring next year, will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022.

