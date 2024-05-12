BTS RM's New Song 'Come Back to Me' Dominates iTunes Charts in 82 Countries

K-pop Idol and leader of largest pop Band in south Korea, BTS RM recently launched his new song 'Come Back to Me'. With in a day this song has made its place in top songs list. Come back to Me song has debuted at atop of Itunes top song chart in total 82 countries.

This song was released on friday two weeks before official release of his digital Album 'Right place wrong person'. RM, following the prerelease of the song, is set to unveil the 11-track album on May 24, as reported by Yonhap news agency. This album marks his first release since "Indigo," his initial official solo album, which came out in December 2022. BigHit Music described "Come Back to Me" as an indie pop song, featuring lyrics that convey the message, "Everything comes back, though not necessarily everything."

The song delves into RM's conflicting feelings of yearning for new challenges while also desiring to hold onto familiarity. RM took charge of writing the track, while Oh Hyuk from the band Hyukoh handled composition and arrangement, and Kuo from Sunset Rollercoaster contributed on guitar and bass.

Fans are loving the different shade of RM. In MV RM is seen in different roles baby Rm then boyfriend then friend rm and then finally husband Rm. Armies (BTS fandom name) are parsing leader for his acting.

Additionally, singer-songwriter JNKYRD and San Yawn from Balming Tiger were involved in the writing process. Despite his current service in the South Korean Army, RM managed to film music videos for almost half of the album's tracks before his enlistment in December.