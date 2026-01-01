BTS to Make a Comeback in 2026: All You Need to Know About the New Album and Release Date

South Korean popular K-pop group BTS has finally announced much awaited comeback for which armies (Fandom)were waiting for. World famous K-pop band is all set to make their comeback on March 20, 2026. This will be their first release as whole band after 2022. This day will be marked as one of the most unforgettable day.

BTS reaction to their comeback.

RM revealed the members were eagerly anticipating the new release. Jin thanked the audience for their patience, and Suga encouraged spreading love. J-Hope noted the fruition of long-awaited plans, Jimin expressed his joy in reuniting with fans, V promised good times in 2026, and Jung Kook shared his longing for ARMY and hopes for continued support.

Fans can access the messages online via Weverse by the end of the month, even if they didn't receive physical letters. BTS hopes for a smooth comeback and strong album sales. A world tour is anticipated soon after the album release, but BigHit Music hasn't released event details yet.

Happy new year everyone.

2026 is here.

We made it.

BTS year is here.

The comeback is in march, so there's just as much time for me to learn the remaining dance routines.



I would hurry up if i can.



But i can't 🫠.



My health is better, but now my period kicked in, — miro 𐤀 🥂 (@microcosmoslove) January 1, 2026

BTS is a Seven members boy band lead by RM and includes Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The BTS group name comes from the ‘bulletproof boy scouts. BTS achieved initial recognition with their debut EP ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ and subsequently rose to global fame with chart-topping hits such as ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Butter,’ ‘Fake Love,’ and ‘Permission to Dance.’ They are also known for their social contributions, promoting messages of self-love, mental health awareness, and addressing youth issues.