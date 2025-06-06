BTS To Reunite: Agency Drops Update Ahead of RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook's Military Discharge

The count down for the return of BTS member Jungkook, RM, Jimin , and V return has began. Their official discharge is scheduled for June 10 and 11 respectively and fans can't wait to see their beloved members. Ahead of members return their agency has dropped glimpse into what lies ahead, including where the members will reconnect with fans post-discharge. Now fans are excited to see their members after 18 long months.

BigHit Music has announced that the members will express their gratitude in select locations after their discharge, rather than at their military stations, as reported by Soompi. RM and V will meet fans in Chuncheon, while Jimin and Jungkook will share their post-army thoughts from Yeoncheon. These are informal appearances intended to provide a respectful and intimate reconnection with fans after their service. The agency stated these locations were chosen to prevent crowding and logistical problems at the military bases.

Ahead of discharge BTS members agency has released a statement asking fans to not to come at military as they don't want any chaos. In statement agency said, "There will be no official events at the bases, and due to the narrow roads and limited space, large crowds could pose safety risks. We kindly ask that you refrain from visiting the military bases," the agency stated.

BTS Jin was the first one to get discharge from military in June 2024, followed by J-hope in October. On June 10 and 11 ahead of BTS anniversary Jimin, RM, V and Jungkook will be discharged. While Suga aka Min-Yoongi will return by end of the month that is June 21 and the BTS as whole group will reunite.