BTS V, BLACPINK Jennie return to social media on same day
By ANI | Published: May 27, 2022 07:36 AM2022-05-27T07:36:28+5:302022-05-27T07:45:02+5:30
Amid the dating rumours of BTS V and BLACPINK Jennie, the two returned to social media on the same day.
Amid the dating rumours of BTS V and BLACPINK Jennie, the two returned to social media on the same day.
V posted a black and white photo of himself on his personal Instagram. Just a few minutes ago, Jennie also shared two photos of BLACKPINK. It was the first social media update after their alleged dating rumours.
On May 22, one photo of a man and woman -allegedly V and JENNIE- sitting in a car and driving Jeju Island was posted on an online community. Some fans were convinced as Jennie and V shared photos of their Jeju trip on social media.
Their agencies remain silent regarding the rumours. (ANI/Global Economic)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app