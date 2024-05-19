BTS V Reunites With Pet Dog Yeontan; Fans Say: Kim Taehyung Came Home

Even tough BTS V is fulfilling his mandatory military services he makes sure to keep his fans updated about his life as a solider. On Sunday singer actor shared a Instagram stories where he was seen with his pet dog Yeontan. Taehyung's dog is one of the popular celebrity dogs and he has his separate fan base.

In the first picture, which is a collage, Taehyung can be seen posing with his colleagues for the camera. They are all wearing military uniforms and standing against a wall. Along with the picture, Taehyung wrote, "Current situation 🔥." In the next slide, he posted a photo of Yeontan, his pet dog. He captioned it, "His current state 🔥."

The BTS ARMY took to X and posted comments reacting to the photos. Many fans expressed their emotions, with one saying they were crying because they missed him so much but were happy to see him looking healthy and happy. Another fan expressed their love and longing for him, while others commented on how handsome he looked in the photos. Overall, fans were excited to see him back and couldn't stop gushing over his looks.

Kim Taehyung and the other BTS members are currently serving in the military as part of their mandatory service. While Jin and J-Hope are expected to return in 2024, the remaining members will reunite as a team in 2025. BTS V, along with Jin, Jimin, JK, J-Hope, Suga, and RM, are dedicated to keeping their fans informed about their well-being. They have pre-planned content scheduled for release during their absence to ensure that their fans (ARMYs) feel connected and supported.