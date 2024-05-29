BTS V Stuns Fans with Latest Dance Videos Featuring His Friends (Watch)

BTS' renowned member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is presently fulfilling military duties, yet he makes sure to share life updates with the Armies (Fans). Taehyung took a break from his military schedule and enjoyed a dance session with his friends. Video of him V teamed up with dancer Bada Lee, showcasing their impressive dance skills in a video that left viewers in awe. Bada Lee captioned the video, “95 liners with Ingyoo chef”, hinting at a fun collaboration that included dancer Ingyoo Kim.

A video has gone viral on social media. V shared a reel on his Instagram story and wrote "just felt like dancing." Fans are reacting to these videos. One user wrote "dancer V is back." Another wrote, "He's always been a great dancer, but his moves are so sharp and powerful here." A different user expressed, "OH MY GOODNESS! TAE IS ABSOLUTELY POPPING OFF WITH THESE DANCE MOVES!"

📽️🕺🏻 BTS' V / Kim Taehyung is so cool in new dance video with Bada Lee, Gof and Ingyoo Kim, shared via Instagram! 😍✨



Song: "FUK SMN" by ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $.ign. pic.twitter.com/KurQuizi8o — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) May 28, 2024

He's always been a great dancer, but his moves are so sharp and powerful here. 🔥💜 — JLee (@oOJLeeOo) May 28, 2024

OH MY GOODNESS!😭 TAE IS ABSOLUTELY POPPING OFF WITH THESE DANCE MOVES!😍❤️‍🔥 — I🌟💜⁷⁼¹∞ M Than Yesterday (@LessT_Tomorrow) May 28, 2024

BTS whole group is currently serving their mandatory military service. BTS V is serving as a special forces' member of the military police in the 2nd Division Military Police Corps, a prestigious unit known as the "Twin Dragon Division" in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. His military service is expected to conclude by June 2025, at which point he will be discharged.