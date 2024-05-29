BTS V Stuns Fans with Latest Dance Videos Featuring His Friends (Watch)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 29, 2024 11:59 AM2024-05-29T11:59:31+5:302024-05-29T12:05:52+5:30
BTS' renowned member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is presently fulfilling military duties, yet he makes sure to share life updates with the Armies (Fans). Taehyung took a break from his military schedule and enjoyed a dance session with his friends. Video of him V teamed up with dancer Bada Lee, showcasing their impressive dance skills in a video that left viewers in awe. Bada Lee captioned the video, “95 liners with Ingyoo chef”, hinting at a fun collaboration that included dancer Ingyoo Kim.
A video has gone viral on social media. V shared a reel on his Instagram story and wrote "just felt like dancing." Fans are reacting to these videos. One user wrote "dancer V is back." Another wrote, "He's always been a great dancer, but his moves are so sharp and powerful here." A different user expressed, "OH MY GOODNESS! TAE IS ABSOLUTELY POPPING OFF WITH THESE DANCE MOVES!"
📽️🕺🏻 BTS' V / Kim Taehyung is so cool in new dance video with Bada Lee, Gof and Ingyoo Kim, shared via Instagram! 😍✨— SK POP (@SKPopCulture) May 28, 2024
Song: "FUK SMN" by ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $.ign. pic.twitter.com/KurQuizi8o
He's always been a great dancer, but his moves are so sharp and powerful here. 🔥💜— JLee (@oOJLeeOo) May 28, 2024
OH MY GOODNESS!😭 TAE IS ABSOLUTELY POPPING OFF WITH THESE DANCE MOVES!😍❤️🔥— I🌟💜⁷⁼¹∞ M Than Yesterday (@LessT_Tomorrow) May 28, 2024
BTS whole group is currently serving their mandatory military service. BTS V is serving as a special forces' member of the military police in the 2nd Division Military Police Corps, a prestigious unit known as the "Twin Dragon Division" in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. His military service is expected to conclude by June 2025, at which point he will be discharged.