BTS's Suga Issues Apology for Drunk Driving Amid Military Service; Agency Confirms Disciplinary Measures

BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga got fined by South Korean traffic police over drinking and driving incident. After this incident Suga wrote a note in which he said he is disappointed and felt sorry.

In note he said, “Hello, this is Suga. It is with a very heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric kickboard. I violated road traffic laws without realising that I was not allowed to use an electric kickboard while drunk due to the simple thought that it was a short distance away.”

He further added, “While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I fell alone. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyzer test, my license was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuses.”

BTS member Suga has expressed his regret over an incident involving his electric scooter. In a personal apology, he acknowledged the hurt caused by his reckless actions and committed to exercising greater caution moving forward.

His agency, BigHit Music, also released a statement addressing the situation. They confirmed that Suga was involved in an accident while using an electric scooter on the night of June 6, during which he was wearing a helmet. After riding approximately 500 meters, he fell while attempting to park. Police nearby conducted a sobriety test, which led to a ticket and a temporary revocation of his license. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage to property, and he was escorted home by law enforcement.

BigHit Music conveyed their apologies for the disappointment Suga's actions have caused and announced that he would face appropriate disciplinary measures as a social service worker. They also committed to taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.