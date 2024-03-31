BTS's V Surprises Fans at Soccer Game During Military Service, Making Fans Miss Him More

Renowned K-pop group BTS is currently serving in military. Despite being out of the spotlight during their mandatory military service, Armies (Fandom Name), manages to catch a glimpse of their idols, specially BTS V. Recently V aka Kim Taehyung Surprised his fans by making special appearnce at soccer game on 31st of March. He couldn't hide his joy, flashing a broad smile as cameras captured his presence. V was seen attending Round 4 of the 2024 Hana Bank K League 1 soccer match.

Taehyung showed up at the Chuncheon Songam Sports Town stadium in his military uniform and with a fresh buzz cut, surprising everyone. Fans, who had noticed his recent weight gain, were happy to see a healthier-looking V. His smile brightened up the atmosphere instantly. The excitement peaked when V appeared on the Jumbotron, catching the crowd by surprise. Fans who were there to watch the game had no idea he would be there. His cameo on the Jumbotron got the stadium buzzing even before the game started. Photos and videos of the Friends singer quickly spread on the internet.

[INFO] Kmedia reports, V watched the match between Gangwon and FC Seoul



V was caught on the electronic display before kickoff. His face was captured as BTS' hit song Dynamite was played. When V, with short hair, wearing a combat uniform, appeared, the stadium was filled with… pic.twitter.com/xqSFkbjPek — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) March 31, 2024

"V was caught on the electronic display before kickoff. His face was captured as BTS' hit song Dynamite was played. When V, with short hair, wearing a combat uniform, appeared, the stadium was filled with cheer. A large number of soldiers serving in the 2nd Corps, including V, visited the stadium, "Said One of his fanpage on X (formerly Twitter). Another User wrote, "Why God he is so handsome, perfect height, beautiful voice, pure heart. God:because he is kim taehyung "

Why God he is so handsome, perfect height, beautiful voice, pure heart

God:because he is kim taehyung 😌 — v_universe (@V_universe95) March 31, 2024

Meanwhile other BTS expect Suga has bless their fans by time-to-time updates about their military lives. Recently, BTS RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, posted a photo of himself visiting a museum on his day off.