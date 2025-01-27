"Bucket List Ticked": Nushrratt Bharuchha to Headline Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Rana’s Thriller Film

Vishal Rana, the visionary behind Echelon Productions, has joined forces with the acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming thriller. This exciting project will see Nushrratt Bharuchha in the lead role, with the talented Akshat Ajay Sharma as the director.

Talking about the film and this new collaboration, Vishal Rana, founder of Echelon Productions, said, "We are thrilled to have Nushrratt Bharuchha lead this project, guided by the visionary Anurag Kashyap as Creative Producer, and skillfully directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. This collaboration reflects our ambition to create high-quality, compelling cinema that pushes boundaries and resonates deeply with audiences."

Expressing her enthusiasm, Nushrratt Bharuchha shared, “This film is a bucket list tick! Working with Anurag sir is a dream come true! That too on this intense, gripping thriller film, where we are all aligned to push the boundaries and create something that will be etched in the minds of the audiences for a long time to come. I am very happy to join hands with the ambitious and very passionate Vishal Rana. I am also looking forward to working with Akshat, a promising storyteller. It’s my first with all three, but as they say firsts are always the most magical!!”

Anurag Kashyap, the Creative Producer for the film, commented, “Nushrratt, a very fine actor, who I have never had the chance to collaborate with, finally working with Vishal Rana after trying to, for over three years and Akshat Ajay, who I have known since he was the second unit director of Sacred Games and had the opportunity to work with him closely. I also admire the way the script is now and pushing the boundaries of storytelling.”

“This story is a bold leap into unchartered narrative territories which makes it such an incredible opportunity,” shared Director, Akshat Ajay Singh, “working alongside Vishal, the genius behind Echelon Productions, with Nushrratt, a powerhouse of talent and with Anurag Sir, a visionary is a treat. I’m looking forward to creating a cinematic experience that resonates with all of us”

Filming for this thrilling project is set to commence soon. This exciting collaboration between Echelon Productions, Nushrratt Bharuchha, Anurag Kashyap, and Akshat Ajay Sharma brings together a formidable team of creative minds. Audiences can anticipate a thrilling and unforgettable cinematic experience.