Budget 2024: Actor Vishal requests PM Modi to look into GST matter in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21 : On Saturday, Tamil actor Vishal shared his expectations for the Union Budget 2024.

He also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to media persons, actor Vishal said, "I request the PM to look into the GST in Tamil Nadu because Tamil Nadu is the only state collecting double taxation. I believed in you when you said 'One tax, one nation,' but why is this happening only in Tamil Nadu? Why is nobody taking this matter seriously? It is really affecting the film industry. Paying 8% more local body tax is a big burden for all the producers. Today, the film industry is bleeding; this year is one of the worst years for the film industry. The pain won't be shown outside because they keep it to themselves and won't speak about their losses. Please give everyone a chance at a normal life. We are not asking for a luxury life."

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on July 22 and, subject to the exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on August 12.

The upcoming budget will set the stage for policy choices ahead and will be watched for the pace of fiscal consolidation and policy priorities on capex and non-capex spending, according to the Emkay Union Budget preview.

With this upcoming budget presentation, Sitharaman will surpass the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964 as finance minister.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23, in her third straight term. As part of the budget preparations, the Finance Minister has met stakeholders and experts from various industries and taken their suggestions. As the country navigates a complex global economic landscape, the upcoming budget is anticipated to focus on strengthening the country's economic resilience, fostering innovation, and enhancing competitiveness.

Like the previous few full Union Budgets, the Budget 2024 will also be delivered in paperless form. An Interim Union Budget 2024 was presented on February 1, as the country was due for general elections.

The interim budget, tabled on February 1, addressed the financial needs of the intervening period until a government was formed after the Lok Sabha polls, after which a full budget was supposed to be presented by the new government in July.

All the Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill, as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the public.

Earlier, the Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the budget preparation process for the full budget of 2024-25, was held in the North Block on Tuesday in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the "lock-in" process of budget preparation begins. The Halwa Ceremony involves preparing the Indian sweet dish in a large 'kadhai' at the North Block.

