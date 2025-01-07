Bullet-proof glass, CCTV, modern security system installed at Salman Khan's house after birthday celebrations

Mumbai, Jan 7 Salman Khan is not taking any chances and leaving any loose ends to ensure his safety from the threats issued by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. On Tuesday, the Bollywood superstar's security apparatus was further beefed up.

His residence, Galaxy Apartments, in the upmarket suburb of Bandstand in the city got new bullet-proof glass installed in the balcony from where the superstar often greets his fans. This comes after Salman celebrated his birthday last month. In addition, CCTV cameras and a modern security system were also installed to keep a check on the surroundings on the light of heightened security.

As per media reports, the actor resides in a 1 BHK flat on the ground floor of Galaxy Apartments, while his parents live on the first floor

Last year, in April, two men on a bike fired four shots at Salman Khan's residence and fled. The actor believes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was responsible, with the aim of killing him and his family. Even his father, veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan, of Salim-Javed, was threatened by alleged members of Bishnoi's gang as the latter continues to serve his time in jail.

Earlier, in October this year, Salman’s close friend Baba Siddique was gunned down near his office in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Salman on his part has been maintaining a low-profile, and has limited his public appearances after the assassination of Baba Siddique.

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique, who was very close to the Hindi film fraternity, was killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He was known for throwing lavish Iftaar parties and hosting several high-profile guests in those parties. It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into 2 camps of loyalists.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’. The movie marks Salman’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

