Buns, fishtails and cornrows: Celeb hairstylist gives out tips to keep tresses safe in Holi

Mumbai, March 22 The festival of colours is fun, however, the harsh chemicals from it can leave the hair dry and damaged. Celebrity hairstylist Santosh Gahatraj, who has styled the tresses of Bollywood personalities such as Vidya Balan, Elnaaz Norouzi, Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, has shared ways on keeping the hair safe yet flaunting a stylish look in Holi.

Gahatraj, who has also styled the hair for renowned models such as Carol Gracia and Reha Sekhuja, told IANS: “Holi is almost here and the best way to take care of your hair is by applying lots of oil or olive oil.”

Even though oiling is a must, the stylist says one can add some hairstyles to it.

“Opt for different hairstyles that can be quite protective and stylish. Keeping the hair open is big no no,” he stressed.

Gahatraj shared some hairstyles adding an extra oomph factor yet can keep the tresses safe.

“Best way to do your hair is by styling the hair with high buns or low buns or braids like cornrows or just simple braids that can be twisted as side buns or mid low buns and that will be safe yet stylish,” he said.

Gahatraj had suggestions for men too.

“Keep it covered with a stylish bandana or wear a cap. Men having longhair can opt for cornrows or a bun as well,” he said, adding that the idea to keep the hair tied up after applying oil is because the colour will not penetrate right inside the scalp and hair follicles which will make it easier to wash.

After playing, Gahatraj suggested that “the best way to rejuvenate the hair is by washing the hair with mild shampoo and then conditioning it. Rinse it after 10 minutes with cold water. Avoid blow drying for a few days.”

Next he suggested “pampering the hair”.

“Getting a good hair spa done from a salon. I would suggest getting a Moroccan oil hair spa or any other hair spa that is designed for dehydrated and dry hair.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor