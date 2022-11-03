Burj Khalifa lights up for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday was certainly made special by his fans and friends. Apart from his well wishers, The official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa shared a video of the tribute where we can see the wish written across the iconic Dubai building saying, ‘Happy Birthday Pathaan. We (heart emoji) you’ Along with that, the video also features one of the biggest chartbusters of the superstar, ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ from one of the biggest hits of Bollywood, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the birthday of the great bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan’s! Lets wish him a Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/1Q55agSjXa — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 2, 2022

SRK thanked Mohamed Ali Alabbar, chairmain of Emaar Properties that owns Burj Khalifa, who also shared a video of the lit-up tower."Thank you my friend for putting me on top of the world every year. Love to you," Khan tweeted.For the past several years, the Burj has been lit up on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. On the work front, the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's next, Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was released yesterday.