Business magnate Chemmanur in police custody after complaint by South actress Honey Rose

Wayanad, Jan 8 Hours after Malayalam actress Honey Rose filed a police complaint against business magnate Boby Chemmanur for using derogatory words against her on social media, the latter on Wednesday morning was taken into custody from his resort in Wayanad.

Reacting to the reports that Chemmanur has been taken into custody Honey Rose said she feels relieved.

“We were really pained by his act. I was hugely relieved after I spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who promised there would be action. I also spoke to the state police chief. We are really thankful for the action taken and the support I received from several quarters,” said Rose.

Wayanad SP, Taposh Basumatary said that the police team has taken Chemmanur into custody.

“He will be taken to Kochi and the probe team will be questioning him based on the complaint that the police at Kochi has received,” said Basumatary.

At the moment Chemmanur is lodged at the Wayanad Police camp and later in the day he will be taken to the Kochi Central Police station.

Chemmanur had been staying put at the resort for the past few days and the swift action by the police came as a shock to many as the businessman was moving papers for anticipatory bail.

On Tuesday, Rose disclosed that she went to the police and submitted her complaint about the way she was insulted by Chemmanur.

"This really unpleasant incident took place four months ago and my family was really disturbed due to this," said Rose after registering her complaint.

The actress also posted this on her social media account and had warned Chemmanur that she would go forward with the complaint against his close friends and associates.

Incidentally two days ago, Rose, without naming the person who harassed her, took to her social media account and narrated the incident.

Following this, there was a barrage of cyberattacks on her and by now over 25 people have been arrested by the police.

Rose made her acting debut with the 2005 Malayalam film 'Boyy Friennd' and her breakthrough role came in 2012 with 'Trivandrum Lodge'. Rose’s career took off after the movie and now she is a sought-after actress, especially for events.

Chemmanur is the chairman of a huge business conglomerate, the Boby Chemmanur International Group, and due to his close association with the late Diego Maradona, he was able to bring the football icon to Kerala in 2012.

Known for his philanthropy, Chemmanur undertook a record-breaking marathon (812 km) in April 2014 from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram for creating the world's largest blood bank and due to the awareness created by him, around 1.4 million people donated blood for the noble cause.

