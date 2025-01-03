BUZZ: Sooraj Pancholi gearing up for his maiden biopic; Deets Inside

Mumbai, Jan 3 Sooraj Pancholi was last seen in Irfan Kamal's "Satellite Shankar" back in 2019 and has stayed away from the big screens ever since then.

Now, it is being reported that the 'Hero' actor will soon be seen in his first biopic drama. Going by the reports, he will be seen portraying the character of the unsung warrior, Veer Hamirji Gohil in the movie.

The yet-to-be-titled drama will shed light on the war that took place at Gujarat's famous Somnath temple. The project will share the inspiring stories of the many unsung warriors who ended up losing their lives in an attempt to save the temple from intruders during the 14th century AD.

This unique project is expected to be filled with authentic action sequences. Furthermore, it promises to not only entertain the fans but also share the tale of these unsung heroes of the Somnath temple war.

Prince Dhiman has been roped in as the director of the biopic which is believed to have been filmed on a massive budget with opulent sets.

The director had earlier revealed how the emotional depth of the story had deeply moved him. He further added that the story prompted him to do thorough research and make sure that each and every aspect of the film is historically accurate.

Kanu Chauhan who is bankrolling this untitled drama had expressed his excitement for the film claiming that he shares a deep personal connection to Kesari Veer.

He added that this has been his dream project which he has longed to bring to life. The filmmaker further believes that it is crucial to shed light on this lesser-known yet significant chapter of history.

While the drama continues to create buzz among movie buffs, the makers are likely to share the initial glimpse of the project shortly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor