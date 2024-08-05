Cailee Spaeny-starrer 'Alien: Romulus' to release in India later this month

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : 20th Century Studios India has announced the release of 'Alien: Romulus,' a horror-thriller film from the popular 'Alien' franchise.

The movie is set to premiere in Indian theatres on August 23, 2024.

'Alien: Romulus' brings the franchise back to its roots. The story follows a group of young space colonizers who, while exploring a derelict space station, encounter a terrifying alien life form.

Directed by Fede Alvarez and produced by Ridley Scott, 'Alien: Romulus' features a cast that includes Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Alvarez, known for his work in the horror genre, also co-wrote the screenplay with Rodo Sayagues.

The film is based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Apart from Ridley Scott, the production team includes Walter Hill as producer, with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon, Brent O'Connor, and Tom Moran serving as executive producers.

'Alien: Romulus' will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor