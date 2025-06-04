'Call Her Alex' trailer: Alex Cooper offers glimpse into her podcasting career

Washington DC [US], June 4 : In her upcoming docuseries, 'Call Her Alex', Alex Cooper will reveal how she grew her 'Call Her Daddy' podcast into a multimillion-dollar media empire.

Hulu released a trailer for the two-part series. In it, Cooper explains how her upbringing inspired an entrepreneurial spirit that she took with her into adulthood, as reported by Deadline.

https://x.com/hulu/status/1929946564883030067

"I was fortunate to grow up in a household where it was normalised to speak your mind," she said, adding, "Playing sports and making videos in my basement, those were the two things I really loved," as per the outlet.

Cooper has had huge success in the podcasting space. She initially launched the advice and comedy podcast Call Her Daddy in 2018, alongside her then-co-host Sofia Franklyn, with Barstool Sports before signing a huge deal, thought to be worth around USD 60M, with Spotify in 2021.

The podcast exploded and became second only to The Joe Rogan Experience in the podcast charts before she moved to SiriusXM last year in a deal valued at around USD120 M, reported Deadline.

'Call Her Alex' will launch on June 10, following its June 8 debut at the Tribeca Festival.

