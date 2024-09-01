‘Call Me Bae’ album has a song for every mood

Mumbai, Sep 1 The album of the Ananya Panday-starrer streaming series ‘Call Me Bae’ was released on Sunday. The 10-track album features a mix of moods, genres and emotions with themes of love, identity, and self-discovery.

The album kicks off with the urban pop track ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’, composed, written, and performed by the duo Charan and Bombay the Artist, and produced by Dishant. It is followed by the upbeat dance pop number ‘Warey’. ‘Churaaiyaan’ covers the other end of the emotional spectrum, and is composed by Abhijeet Srivastava.

The melancholy continues with ‘Yaara Tere Bin’, a pop track by Lisa Mishra, Ruuh, and Joh which echoes the longing and emptiness felt after lost love. ‘Khwaish Adhoori’, crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, speaks about the unfulfilled desires, while ‘Mumbai Hustle’, a hip-hop track, reflects the dynamic energy of Mumbai, capturing the city's relentless pace and the drive to succeed.

Talking about the album, Ananya Panday said, “The album of my series is the playlist of my character's life and it has become my go to playlist. Every song takes me back to a moment on set that I was living through while shooting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience and enjoy my journey of Call Me Bae through the music”.

Collin D’Cunha, Director of the streaming series Call Me Bae, said, “The music album of the series offers a glimpse into the series, where each track has a voice that speaks to a different part of the journey. The music team has done a phenomenal job, enhancing the narrative of the storyline. The tracks are a powerful expression of love, identity, and self-discovery mirroring the fun, romance, and excitement of the series even before it premieres. We look forward to fans enjoying the music and hope it adds to the excitement for the series premiere on September 6th.”

‘Call Me Bae’, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment production also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The series will drop on Prime Video on September 6.

