'Call Me Bae': Ananya Panday slays as South Delhi heiress, trailer promises hilarious chaos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Finally, the much-awaited laughter and emotion-packed trailer of the comedy series 'Call Me Bae', starring Ananya Panday unveiled.

The eight-part series is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary a.k.a Bae (Ananya Panday) and chronicles her journey as she goes from being an heiress to a hustler.

The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

Taking to Instagram, producer Karan Johar treated fans with trailer video and captioned the post, "Amidst the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, will this South Delhi heiress find her way in? Now, that's the drama we all want!#CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6@primevideoin."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-4l6-cocy0/

A Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers, the series has been directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

The trailer begins with a glimpse into Bae's lavish lifestyle in New Delhi. However, her privileged and glamourous world abruptly collapses when she is disowned by her family. The scene shifts to the bustling streets of Mumbai, where Bae must now fend for herself. Upbeat music sets audience to witness Bae's efforts to adapt to her new reality from navigating public transportation to the demanding life of a journalist in Mumbai.

Talking about her OTT debut with Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday said, "From the get go, I knew Call Me Bae was a project I wanted to be a part of. Even without having heard the script I knew this was going to be something special. As an actor, it is always exciting and rewarding to play a multi-layered character like Bae. There's more to Bae than what meets the eye and that is what makes her journey from heiress to hustler, compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges she faces, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life. This authenticity is what drew me to the role. This is my first long format original series and I couldn't have asked for a better director than Collin or a more supportive cast. I am thrilled to be collaborating with Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment for the series and I'm looking forward to introducing Bae to audiences worldwide from September 6."

"At Prime Video, we strive to bring stories that spark conversations. Call Me Bae is a charming yet insightful series that highlights the significance of self-discovery in overcoming life's challenges, all told through the journey of a character that will enthrall and endear, brought to life by Ananya in the most spectacular fashion. Our long-standing partnership with Dharmatic Entertainment has been a rewarding one, and collaborating with them again on Call Me Bae has been fantastic. Karan and Apoorva truly grasp our vision of presenting fresh, engaging stories with universal appeal. With its compelling narrative and high production values, Call Me Bae exemplifies this vision beautifully. We are confident that this absolutely charming series will fully immerse viewers in Bae's world starting September 6, exclusively on Prime Video," said Nikhil Madhok, head of originals, Prime Video, India.

Director Collin D'Cunha shared, "Directing Call Me Bae has been an incredibly rewarding journey. The idea of taking a fish out of water and watching them evolve is both fresh and engaging, making it a standout coming-of-age story. What truly captivated me was the lead character's unique personality and unwavering determinationqualities that I believe will make her an unforgettable icon. While the script is packed with humor, it's the deeper message that resonated with me the most, drawing me into Bae's vibrant and vivacious world. Working with Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video has been inspiring; they wholeheartedly supported my vision for the series. The cast, led by Ananya, were the true 'baes,' supporting me every step of the way to bring this project to life. I'm excited to see how audiences will connect with the series when it premieres on Prime Video on September 6."

Producer Karan Johar shared his feelings, "While there have been many stories that follow the rags-to-riches trope, Call Me Bae offers a fresh twist by turning the genre on its head. It centers on a young woman from a privileged background, where extravagance was a birthright, who, due to unforeseen circumstances, must now navigate life on her own and hustle and reinvent herself in the bustling city of Mumbai. Through this transformative journey, she discovers her true passions and learns to stand on her own. This series presents a modern coming-of-age story with a playful, comedic edge that I'm confident will captivate audiences across India and globally, resonating with viewers from all walks of life. This is our third original collaboration with Prime Video, and it is a partnership that has just gone from strength to strength and now with Call Me Bae, and with Ananya wholeheartedly embracing everything Bae stands for, we're hoping to introduce audiences to a character that is as iconic as she is relatable."

'Call Me Bae' is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on September 6.

