'Call My Agent' star Camille Cottin to host 51st Cesar Awards 2026

Washington DC [US], November 6 : The French show 'Call My Agent' star Camille Cottin has been tapped to host the 51st Cesar Awards ceremony, France's equivalent to the Oscars, reported Variety.

The ceremony will take place on February 27 at the Olympia theatre in Paris, and is being organised by the Academie des Arts et Techniques du Cinema and Canal+, its main sponsor.

According to the outlet, Cottin broke out internationally playing Andrea, a fearless and funny talent agent in Fanny Herrero's 'Call My Agent' and went on to star in the BBC series 'Killing Eve.'

Cottin has since established herself as one of the most versatile talents in French cinema. Her big-screen breakout came with 'Connasse, princesse des coeurs,' the feature adaptation of her Canal+ series by the same name, which earned her a Cesar nomination for most promising actress in 2016.

She's worked with a roster of top French filmmakers, including Cedric Klapisch ("Deux Moi"), Christophe Honore ("Chambre 212"), Emmanuel Mouret ("Trois amies"), and Bruno Dumont ("L'Empire").

Cottin has also made her mark internationally, starring opposite Matt Damon in Tom McCarthy's 'Stillwater,' and starring in Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci' alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

She also joined Kenneth Branagh's ensemble in 'Murder on the Orient Express.'

According to Variety, Cottin's recent credits include Pierre Schoeller's 'Rembrandt,' Nathan Ambrosioni's 'Les Enfants vont bien,' and Tamara Stepanyan's 'Le Pays d'Arto.'

Cottin hosted the Cannes Film Festival's opening and closing ceremonies in 2024. She'll succeed Catherine Deneuve as Cesar's presenter, reported Variety.

As previously announced, Jim Carrey will receive the honorary Cesar Award.

