'Call of Duty' video game creator Vince Zampella passes away in tragic car crash

Los Angeles [US], December 23 : Video game creator Vince Zampella, best known for his immensely popular 'Call of Duty' franchise, has passed away in a tragic car accident, reported Deadline. He was 55.

According to the report, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:45 pm on Southern California's Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol's Altadena Area Office responded to the scene.

In a statement quoted by Deadline, CHP said, "For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and the driver remained trapped. Both parties succumbed to their injuries. It is currently unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash."

Zampella was reportedly driving a Ferrari south along the Crest Highway when the accident occurred. While the video game creator died on the scene in the fire, another passenger was subsequently pronounced dead at a hospital.

Following the news of his death, tributes and condolences poured in from across the global gaming community.

The Game Awards mourns the loss of Vince Zampella, co-creator of Call of Duty, and co-founder of Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/TyiStehwsx— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 22, 2025

A co-founder with Jason West of studios Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella was a part of the team that created the 'Call of Duty' franchise, which went on to become one of the most successful video game series in history.

Later, Zampella and West launched Respawn Entertainment before leaving the company in 2013. Zampella also led the Electronic Arts development team behind the Battlefield video game franchise.

In an emotional post, the social media handle of Respawn offered tributes to Zampella.

"Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our community in ways that will be felt for generations," the post read.

We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella. Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our… pic.twitter.com/L51gG9tbRo — Respawn (@Respawn) December 22, 2025

Meanwhile, shocking visuals from the crash have surfaced online, showing a speeding Ferrari zooming out of a tunnel before it skids and crashes into the concrete barriers, stated TMZ.

Two people were present inside the car when it crashed.

