“Calling an actor in name of character is actually a gift for an actor": Sathyaraj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Makers of the film ‘Super Human Weapon’ held a press conference in Mumbai.

The star cast of the movie including Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi, Tanya Hope, Rajiv Menon, and Rajeev Pillai attended the press conference.

Playing the title character, Sathyaraj appears extremely fierce and intense in the film, marking his return to the action genre.

“I am very much proud of being associated with this film Super Human Weapon, and looking forward for the success of the film”, said Sathyaraj.

He further added, “Calling an actor in the name of character is actually a gift for an actor, after Bahubali if you call me Kattappa Sathyaraj then after this movie if you call me Weapon Sathyaraj, I will like it because that is a credit for an actor.”

“People now recognise me as Kattappa and it makes me happy, all this popularity is only because of the great director Rajamouli”.

Earlier, the official page of Million Studio took to Instagram to share the glimpses from the press meet.

They wrote, “Lights, camera, action, and a noble cause! Mumbai witnessed the magic of the 'Super Human Weapon' Movie at the press meet held at PVR Cinemas. Produced by MS Mansoor - Million Studio, and Directed by Guhan Senniappan.”

“An unforgettable evening was a star-studded affair featuring the super talented star cast with their incredible support to save the trees: Sathyaraj Sir, Vasanth Ravi, Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope, and Rajeev Govinda Pillai we're on a mission to make a difference!”

They concluded, “Get ready for the jaw-dropping stunts and an unforgettable action-packed movie experience coming soon in theatres near you!”

Helmed by Guhan Senniappan and produced by Million Studio, the pan-Indian film, 'Super Human Weapon', will hit theatres soon in 5 languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor