Callum Scott Howells, Christine Tremarco to be seen in 'Deadpoint'

Los Angeles [US], September 9 : Callum Scott Howells (It's a Sin), Michael Socha (Showtrial), Annes Elwy (Wolf) and Emmy-nominated Christine Tremarco (Adolescence) have come on board to feature in Deadpoint.

The five-part action thriller series, which comes from Baby Reindeer and Misfits producer Clerkenwell Films, has tapped Marco Kreuzpaintner (The Lazarus Project) as lead director, as per Deadline.

Laura Scrivano, who also worked on The Lazarus Project, is also directing episodes. Filming has begun in Wales.

Set amongst the Eryri National Park, which houses all 15 Welsh mountains over 3,000 ft tall, the show follows a close-knit group of Welsh climbers who encounter a far-right faction plotting a violent act in their local mountains. Channel 4 is billing the wilderness-set thriller as "a literal cliffhanger, grounded in the tensions existing in our society today."

The leads are joined in an ensemble cast by Gary Lewis (Franklin), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Sam Keeley (Kin), Martin McCann (Blue Lights), Fflyn Edwards (The Crown), Emily Stott (Foundation), Ellora Torchia (Midsommar), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Michael Jibson (No Return), Crystal Condie (Dear England), Sion Alun Davies (Hidden), Oliver Finnegan (The Watchers), Rhodri Meilir (In My Skin) and Arthur Hughes (Shardlake).

