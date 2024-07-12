'Calm Down' sensation Rema lands in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : 'Calm Down' sensation Rema arrived at Mumbai airport for the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set to take place on Friday, July 12.

Rema, dressed in an all-black outfit, was captured by the paparazzi as he stepped into a car.

Earlier in the day Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his family to attend the wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Around midnight, superstar Shah Rukh Khan landed in Mumbai to attend the wedding.

The 'Dunki' actor arrived in Mumbai with his typical style. To avoid the paparazzi, he used an umbrella to hide his face.

On Thursday night, global sensation Kim Kardashian and her sister Kloe Kardashian touched down in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

In the visuals captured by the paps, both sisters can be seen exiting the Kalina airport. Kim even waved to the shutterbugs before entering her car.

For her airport look, Kim opted for a nude dress and dark sunglasses. Khloe wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai as they are also all set to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika, which is on Friday.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12, today.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

