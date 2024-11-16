Camera Assistant dies in tragic accident on ‘Anupamaa’ sets

Mumbai, Nov 16 An accident on the sets of the superhit television show ‘Anupamaa’, which stars Rupali Ganguly, cost the life of a camera assistant.

The mishap reportedly happened on Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Mumbai. The crew member, whose name has not yet been identified, was electrocuted while handling technical equipment during the shoot. It is reported that the individual accidentally came into contact with a live wire, leading to a fatal short circuit.

The production house, Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, is yet to release an official statement addressing the tragedy. Members of the fraternity have expressed shock and grief over the loss, stressing on the need for safety protocols on sets to prevent such mishaps.

In the past, there have been concerns raised with regards to safety standards in the entertainment industry.

Last year, a major fire broke out on the sets of the popular serial ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ resulting in damage to the adjoining sets in proximity. Fire breakouts and leopard sightings on the sets of Goregaon Film City are becoming common incidents.

Meanwhile, actress Rupali Ganguly has also been embroiled in a controversy as her step-daughter levelled several allegations against her father Ashwin Verma and the actress in a video.

Later, she deleted the said video.

In her now-deleted video, Esha had said, "I stood up against my bullies. My true bullies in my life. Not only did they hurt someone who I truly love - my mother; they chose to hurt me. They chose not to acknowledge me. They chose to abandon me, criticise me, and pick on my insecurities so I wouldn't feel good about myself. They never apologised to me, either publicly or personally. What hurt me the most was the response from my own father, how he chose to mock mental health”.

Esha also made her Instagram account private.

