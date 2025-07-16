Cameron Diaz to star in action comedy 'Bad Day'

Washington DC [US], July 16 : Cameron Diaz, who, after a near-decade hiatus, made a return to acting this year with Netflix's hit 'Back in Action', is all set to be seen in 'Bad Day', an action comedy to be directed by Jake Szymanski, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beau Bauman is producing with his Good One Productions.

Laura Solon wrote the original story, which revolves around a single mother struggling to make one small promise to her daughter on the worst day of her life.

The project has been described as a comical version of Joel Schumacher's 1993 drama Falling Down, in which Michael Douglas plays a man who reaches his breaking point while rushing to go to his daughter's birthday party," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Diaz is one of Hollywood's most bankable big-screen actresses. She took a hiatus in 2014, having appeared in films ranging from Something About Mary and The Holiday to Bad Teacher and Shrek, as per the outlet.

After focusing on motherhood and taking a decade-long break from her acting career, Cameron Diaz has returned to the screens with the action-comedy film 'Back In Action'.

"How do you say 'No' to Jamie Foxx?" said Diaz, adding, "If there's anyone I'm going to go back and spend months on end on set having a ball and laughing with, it would be Jamie," reported People.

'Back in Action' tells the story of two former CIA spies, Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx), who left their careers to start a family. However, their peaceful life is interrupted when their secret identities are exposed, pulling them back into the dangerous world of espionage.

It is also the most-watched original streaming movie of the year so far, with 5.26 billion minutes viewed, and the third-most-watched movie on any streaming platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor