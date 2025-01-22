Cameron Diaz: You’re a different person after you have children

Los Angeles, Jan 22 Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has opened up about her quiet family life and said she thinks people are “different” once they have children.

The actress, 52, who has recently come out of her Hollywood retirement, has two kids with her 45-year-old husband Benji Madden. The couple have a daughter Raddix and son Cardinal, who they had in 2024, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress during the premiere of her new movie ‘Back in Action’ said: “You’re a different person after you have children, after marriage, after building a life.

"So I never made a movie before with my family. So all of the boxes change that need to be checked off, having taken 10 years and living a life that I wasn't when I was an actor.

“There’s a lot more happening in my world that allows me (to have) a different perspective on life.”

Cameron previously told in a behind-the-scenes chat about her new film for Netflix, which also stars Jamie Foxx: “How do you say ‘No’ to Jamie Foxx?

“If there’s anyone I’m going to go back and spend months on end on set having a ball and laughing with, it would be Jamie.”

Cameron added during her break from acting she said “no to everything” including any public appearances as she raised her family.

She said about her quiet existence: “That was what I was putting most of my focus on.

“If I was doing anything other than just sort of being a mom and living my day-to-day. That was pretty much it. I’m just trying to stay alive just like every other mother. I’m just trying to keep it going.”

She added about how she has been thinking about the opinion her kids will have on her as they grow older: “One of those little fantasies that all parents have is that their kids could see them as they existed before they had all of the weight of the world of being a parent on them.

“Children just can’t see their parents that way. And maybe, just maybe, their kids will believe them when they say, ‘Yeah, I was pretty cool’.”

