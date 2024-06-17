Camila Alves McConaughey opens up on advice she got from her father before getting married to Matthew

Washington [US], June 17 : Brazilian-American model and designer Camila Alves McConaughey opened up about the meaningful advice she got before getting married to her husband Matthew McConaughey, reported People.

She recalled the precious advice, she got from her father about love and relationships, more than 20 years ago.

Calling her dad a "ranch man" and "man of the land" who taught her to "not be impressed by a 'thing,' instead by substance," Camila recalled a time when a very wealthy man proposed to her, long before Matthew, 54, came into her life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8SmZkYyKxx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"I once got proposed by a Prince, a man of fortune beyond lands, a man, who if I accepted his proposal to marry, would've changed the status of my whole family for generations to come," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of her and her dad looking at each other. "Feeling the weight of not being a decision just for me, I sat down to talk to my dad, he quietly listened, and his first question was... 'Do you love him?' "

She recalled answering her dad, "'I am not sure, but I do like him a lot and I think the love could grow.'"

After also telling her father she could not see herself having a child with the man, he said simply, "Then you have your answer," she wrote.

"He then went on to quote once again something he had said to me earlier in my life that really shook me," Camila continued. "If you marry a man for only the material things he has then you are a high class prostitute to me."

"I know it sounds harsh, but I thought about it throughout my life when and where I met many men that had a lot of material wealth and access but lacked true soul and morals," she wrote, before recalling the moment when Matthew finally met her father and he had no idea who the actor was.

Matthew and Camila initially connected in 2006. The actor said in a 2016 interview that when he and the other person met each other across the floor in a club, it was love at first sight.

"As l was trying to get [her] attention across the room, I went in my head, 'This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her.' Which I did," he added.

The longtime couple welcomed their eldest child, Levi, in 2008 and their middle child, Vida, in 2010, before they tied the knot on June 9, 2012, in a three-day-long ceremony held at their Austin, Texas, home, reported People.

