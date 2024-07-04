Camila Cabello looks back to the time when she nearly decided to never again play at a music fest

Los Angeles, July 4 Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello nearly never wanted to perform on a festival stage again after she underwent a "difficult" experience.

The ‘I Luv It’ hitmaker put on a show-stopping performance at the iconic music festival recently, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Her racy show saw her backing dancers smothering ice lollies across her body as part of the routine.

But the 27-year-old may have never been billed on this year’s Glastonbury festival lineup, had she stuck to her word about the music events. Speaking about her Glastonbury set, the former Fifth Harmony member admitted that she felt a little apprehensive about what the audience’s reaction was going to be.

She told ‘The Sun’: "It was a huge crowd. I am always a little nervous before festivals generally because it’s not necessarily people there who are ­coming to see just you. I always expect the worst, but I was so pleasantly surprised.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, the star explained that because of the weather, which saw highs of 18 degrees across the weekend, she wouldn’t have blamed the crowd if they didn’t bring the energy she hoped to garner from the performance.

She added: "I’ve actually played some festivals that were like that. I remember Isle of Wight was difficult. I remember being like, 'Festivals are hard. I don’t want to do festivals any more’.”

However, her apprehensions didn't stop her from delivering what was praised as one of the best acts on the weekend.

The star sent fans spiralling as she stepped onto the stage wearing a distressed cut-out top, hot pants and thigh-high boots. Despite some critics calling out her style of dress at the festival, others couldn’t deny Camila’s star power at the festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor