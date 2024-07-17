"Can live without films, but not without music," confesses Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Reh Ja' BTS video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on his deep connection to music in a recently released behind-the-scenes video of his latest track, 'Reh Ja'.

In the video uploaded on his official YouTube channel, the actor-musician revealed that while he can imagine a life without films, living without music is simply unimaginable for him.

"Music is my life. I can't operate without music. I can live without films, but I can't live without music," said the actor.

Ayushmann also spoke about how, for him, music is about reminiscing about moments of life and finding happiness in the small things.

"Life is all about small moments. I really cherish small moments and the beauty of little things in life," he said.

"Mein choti choti cheezon se pareshan ho jata hoon aur choti choti cheezon se khush bhi ho jata hoon (I get troubled over small things, and I also find happiness in small things). I am like that," Khurrana added.

The 'Andhadhun' actor's new track, 'Reh Ja,' is a romantic song filled with nostalgia and an upbeat tempo, ideal for evoking memories during the monsoon season.

Produced by music producer Himonshu Parikh of Yellow Diary and sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, the track aims to resonate deeply with its audience.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

