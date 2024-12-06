Can you spot Madhuri Dixit photobombing Ranibir and Ranveer's fun selfie?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit left fans amazed with a surprise moment caught on camera.

The trio were seen posing together for a selfie that has now gone viral.

The selfie was shared by actor and host Maniesh Paul on his Instagram stories.

In the picture, the 'Animal' actor looked cool in a beige kurta with a matching half jacket and tinted sunglasses, while Ranveer Singh opted for a sharp bandhgala, with his hair tied at the back and a pair of chic glasses. Maniesh Paul, is also featured in the photo. The actor looked elegant in a black kurta paired with a light blue embroidered jacket.

The highlight of the selfie, however, was Madhuri Dixit, who very cutely photobombed the group from behind.

Maniesh captioned the story, "Spot Madhuri Dixit ma'am," tagging Ranbir and Ranveer in the post.

The stars were attending the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, held on December 5 at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War,' which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. 'Love and War' will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut, Saawariya.

While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025."

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

He also has Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' epic in kitty.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will star as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with the first instalment slated for release in 2026 and the second part will release in 2027.

Ranveer, on the other hand, was last in 'Singham Again.' He will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Don 3'.

Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

