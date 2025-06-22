Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis faces backlash for her look in 'True Blue', netizens call out "Culture appropriation"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Canadian rapper and model Tommy Genesis is facing backlash over social media for her look in the latest song 'True Blue'.

Taking it to her Instagram, Genesis shared a post in which she is seen painted blue, adorned in gold jewellery, and wearing a red bindi on her forehead. The rapper is under fire for "depicting" herself as "Goddess Kali" as she bears a striking resemblance with the diety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Genesis (@tommygenesis)

Netizens reacted to the post and criticised her. Many of them asked her to "delete the song" .

One of the social media user wrote, "Delete your new song dont play with hindu religion"

The rapper was called out on social media for disrespecting the sentiments of the Hindu religion.

Another user wrote, "This is beyond disrespectful. Depicting yourself as Goddess Kalione of the most powerful and sacred deities in Hinduismand then using that image for vulgar, sexualized moves is not artistic expression, it's straight-up cultural and religious mockery. You may not realize the depth of what you're doing, but for millions of people, Kali is a symbol of fierce protection, divine feminine power, and spiritual strengthnot your costume for shock value....Take accountability. Take this down. And educate yourself before turning someone's belief system into your aesthetic gimmick."

Another commented, "This is not art "

"This creator must be canceled.... , stop using our religion for your cheap publicity. Take art classes , do something creative," another user wrote on Instagram.

"This is not funny, this is called culture appropriation," another commented.

Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, known by her stage name Tommy Genesis, is a Canadian rapper and model. Her debut album titled Tommy Genesis was released in November 2018. Her second album Goldilocks X was released in September 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor