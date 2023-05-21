Cannes 2023: Diana Penty takes all 'hassles' to shine in tassel dress

Cannes [France], May 21 : Diana Penty's second Cannes look is all about glitz, glamour, tassel and hassles!

The 'Cocktail' actor sported a chic tasselled black short dress to raise the temperature. Diana accentuated her glamorous look with dramatic eye makeup. She wore the tassel jacket over a sheer black top.

Punning with words, Diana wrote in the caption, "Tassels always worth the hassle."

Diana's look got shout out from Sonali Bendre, who posted fire emojis on it. A fan wrote, "Very beautiful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

For her debut look at Cannes 2023, Diana chose a two-piece outfit from the shelves of designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The designer outfit had precious jewels all over it.

Diana sported washboard abs with a fitted crop top. She kept her long hair loose and opted for dewy makeup. Standing against the blue railings, Diana showcased her dress from different angles in the special photoshoot.

She captioned the post, "All that glitters... #Cannes2023." Fans seem to love Diana's look. "You are looking so beautiful", wrote one, while many of them posted red heart emojis on Diana's post.

Excited about her Cannes appearance, Diana, representing Grey Goose at the 76th edition, said, "India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be a part of the event again this year. I look forward to celebrating the experience."

Diana made her Cannes debut in 2019. She served several fashionable looks at the gala. The Cocktail actress looked stunning in an all-golden attire for her first look. She donned a mini Celia Kritharioti golden dress full of tassels.

Tassels seem to be the top favourite of Indian actors, as Sara Ali Khan also wore a shimmery tassel dress at Cannes this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor