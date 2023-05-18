Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma looks suave in black suit

Cannes [France], May 18 : Man of the moment, Vijay Varma is enjoying every moment of his Cannes fame. The actor took to Instagram to share some glimpses from the grand event. While Sara Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur made their debut on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival this year, Vijay had been to Cannes before.

The first Instagram post of Vijay shows him on the red carpet of Cannes. He is waving at the fans, posing for the shutterbugs. "It good to be back here@festivaldecannesThank u @nfdcindia @ficci_india and @mib_india for making me part of the Indian delegation at Cannes=Styling @vrindaanarangWearing @ggpanther @gauravguptaofficial."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsYFDD4syI2/

For the occasion, Vijay chose a black suit, designed by Gaurav Gupta. The black bow below the collar stole the attention. Ali Fazal complimented his look as 'sexy.'

In a second set of pictures, the actor posed inside the car. In one frame, he is also standing against a door.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsYH9xjMzja/

Vijay is soaring high with the success of 'Dahaad', in which he portrayed the character of a psychopath with finesse.

The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Penning a heartfelt note from the French Riviera, Vijay posted earlier, "Thank You for such a thunderous response for Dahaad.. I cannot possibly reply to all who messaged me across several apps.. so here I am to show all my gratitude. I share your love with the cast n crew of #Dahaad."

In the upcoming months, Vijay will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' and 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan.

