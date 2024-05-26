Cannes 2024: Miguel Gomes wins Best Director Award for 'Grand Tour'

Cannes [France], May 26 : The 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival concluded on Saturday evening. It saw several members of the film world clinching prestigious awards at the closing ceremony. Filmmaker Miguel Gomes is one of them.

Miguel Gomes took home the award of Best Director for 'Grand Tour'.

Sharing a picture of Miguel Gomes from the winning moment, the official Instagram handle of the Cannes Film Festival wrote, "The Award for Best Director goes to MIGUEL GOMES for GRAND TOUR.

#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #BestDirector."

Set in 1917, 'Grand Tour' stars Goncalo Waddington, Crista Alfaiate, Claudio da Silva, and Lang Khe Tran. The film revolves around a civil servant named Edward who, on the brink of marriage, flees from his intended bride, Molly, setting off on a pursuit across Asia. Interwoven within this narrative are poignant glimpses of contemporary Asia captured on 16mm film.

The official logline of the film states: "Rangoon, Burma, 1917. Edward, a civil servant for the British Empire, runs away from his fiancee Molly the day she arrives to get married. During his travels, however, panic gives way to melancholy. Contemplating the emptiness of his existence, the cowardly Edward wonders what has become of Molly... Determined to get married and amused by Edward's move, Molly follows his trail on this Asian grand tour."

Mariana Ricardo, Telmo Churro, Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes serves as the screenwriters of the film.

