Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light” Selected for Film Festival Competition Section

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has revealed its lineup, featuring "All We Imagine As Light" by filmmaker Payal Kapadia in the esteemed Competition category. Kapadia, renowned for her award-winning documentary "A Night of Knowing Nothing," which secured the prestigious Oeil d’or (Golden Eye) at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, is set to captivate audiences once again. The film originally debuted in the Director’s Fortnight section.

The Cannes Film Festival's official X page has unveiled a roster of global films slated for screening in the esteemed Competition section. “ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT – Payal KAPADIA #Competition #Cannes2024,” the festival said in a post.

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT – Payal KAPADIA#Competition#Cannes2024 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 11, 2024

Kapadia's film will be showcased in this segment alongside 19 other highly anticipated titles, such as "Kinds of Kindness" by Yorgos Lanthimos, "Megalopolis" by Francis Ford Coppola, "Oh Canada" by Paul Scrader, "Bird" by Andrea Arnold, "The Shrouds" by David Cronenberg, and "Anora" by Sean Baker.

The last Indian film to compete for the coveted Palme d’Or award was legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s “Kharij” in 1983. Before that, films like M. S. Sathyu’s “Garm Hava” (1974), Satyajit Ray’s “Parash Pathar” (1958), Raj Kapoor’s “Awaara” (1953), V Shantaram’s “Amar Bhoopali” (1952) and Chetan Anand’s “Neecha Nagar” (1946) were selected for Cannes’ Competition segment.

