Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's grace and love for Aaradhya in these adorable BTS videos and pics is sure to win your heart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a remarkable appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, proving once again why she remains one of the most admired faces on the red carpet.

Designer Gaurav Gupta has now shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the prestigious event.

In one clip, he compliments Aishwarya, saying she looks gorgeous. Aishwarya smiles and replies, "It's all hair, makeup, all of it." Gaurav responds, "It's you," and then adds, "It's us!" However, the highlight of the post was the video that shows the 'Devdas' actress holding hands with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo twinned in black outfits and shared air kisses, with Aishwarya calling Gaurav "GG."

For her first look, Aishwarya had opted for a beautiful ivory saree by designer Manish Malhotra. The saree had silver and rose gold detailing and stood out for its elegance. She completed the look with sindoor in her hair parting, which left fans in absolute awe.

For her second look on the red carpet, the actress went for a dramatic change in style. Aishwarya wore a stunning black gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. The gown came with a special brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi. What made it even more unique was that the cape had a verse from the Bhagavad Gita inscribed on it. She styled the look with bold red lips and soft waves in her hair, moving away from her usual straight hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), directed by Mani Ratnam, where she starred alongside a stellar cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipala. She has not yet announced her next project.

