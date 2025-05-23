Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Stuns in Dreamy Pastel Floral Gown for Her Red Carpet Debut (Watch Video)

Alia Bhatt left everyone in awe after her first-ever red carpet appearance for Cannes 2025. She was one of the most awaited celebrities that Indians had been eagerly anticipating, and she did not disappoint her fans. Alia arrived on red carpet looking like a princes from the Disney world. Alia was seen in a fitted bodice structured shoulder and subtle ruffle detailing perfectly complemented her petite frame making her look elegant.

Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance on the iconic Cannes red carpet, representing L’Oréal Paris at the 78th Cannes Film Festival under this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action.’ Her presence not only highlights the growing global influence of Indian cinema but also celebrates diverse beauty and the empowerment of women worldwide. Before making her grand debut on the Cannes red carpet, Alia Bhatt gave fans a sneak peek of her glamorous look. Posing on a hotel balcony with a fan emblazoned with the iconic slogan ‘I Am Worth It,’ she radiated Hollywood glamour, creating an unforgettable cinematic moment for the stunning diva.

On work front Alia Bhatt has an exciting slate of upcoming projects lined up, including Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Alpha, part of the YRF Spy Universe. She’s also set to star in Chamunda, a supernatural thriller. Rumors suggest she’s exploring a new romantic film, which she may both star in and produce. Additionally, Alia has completed filming for Jigra and is returning for the highly anticipated sequel, Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev.