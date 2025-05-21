Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor’s Red Carpet Debut and Ishaan Khatter’s This Sweet Gesture Win Hearts

Janhvi Kapoor, an actress, just had her spectacular red carpet debut at Cannes. Amidst the numerous viral videos and images from the esteemed occasion, a moment in which Ishaan Khatter assisted the actress in adjusting her gown has captured everyone's interest. Wearing a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani, Janhvi Kapoor accompanied the "Homebound" cast on the red carpet. Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Karan Johar joined her. After seven years, Janhvi and Ishaan, who made their Bollywood debuts with Dhadak in 2018, collaborated on Homebound. Their fans were thrilled to see them together after a long time, as they had been rumoured to be dating while filming their debut movie.

Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of Janhvi’s stunning look for Cannes 2025, but it was the candid shot with Ishaan that truly captured everyone’s attention. In the photo, Ishaan can be seen gently holding Janhvi’s hand and helping her manage her gorgeous gown on the stairs, ensuring she felt comfortable on her big day. This sweet moment quickly went viral for all the right reasons. In other viral posts on social media, Ishaan and director Neeraj were spotted helping Janhvi with her dress so she could pose easily for the cameras as she walked the red carpet in her billowing gown. Fans were immediately won over by the endearing act, which was filmed on the Cannes livestream. Ishaan and Neeraj were seen holding Janhvi's hand as she cautiously descended the stairs in a different video shot in a hotel lobby before the red carpet.

Janhvi Kapoor at Cannes film festival 👀 pic.twitter.com/zY1TTYNNNa — Jeet (@JeetN25) May 20, 2025

Homebound:

Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who pursue a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied is the plot of the Homebound. But as they move closer to their dream, their shared relationship is in danger due to growing desperation. Homebound, which will have its festival premiere on May 23 in the "Un Certain Regard" section, is executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan du Plantier. It will be distributed in France by Ad Vitam, the renowned production company that produced Oscar-winning and Cannes-winning films such as A Fantastic Woman and Son of Saul.