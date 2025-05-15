Cannes 2025: Nitanshi Goel Honour Madhubala, Rekha, and other Veteran Actress with Pearl Hairpiece Tribute (See Pic)

Actress Nitanshi Goel, known for her role in Laapataa Ladies, made an impressive debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She has loved by audience for role of Phool in the film. She choose to go traditional for her debut red carpet with ivory color lehenga.

What grabbed netizens attention was the custom pearl hairpiece by Be Abhika which featured mesmerizing pearl strands and miniature photographs of her veteran Indian actress like Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi, Vaijayanti Mala, Hema Malini, Wahida Rehman, and Nutan, honoring Indian cinema. Nitanshi has paid tribute to 8 veteran actresses of Hindi cinema by putting up photos of them.

Nitanshi Goyal, lauded for her appearance, is the youngest actress to attend Cannes directly. The festival, which began May 13, continues until May 24. Goyal, known for her endearing performance as Phool in Kiran Rao