Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro waves to crowd, signs autographs

Cannes [France], May 13 : The arrival of legendary filmmaker Robert De Niro in Cannes has excited fans. In the visuals posted by the official Instagram handle of the Cannes Film Festival, Niro delights his fans by signing autographs and sharing smiles.

"The arrival of the legendary Robert De Niro! Moments of sharing with fans before the big night...At the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Festival de Cannes, the American actor will receive an honorary Palme d'Or for his entire career," the post read.

Robert De Niro will receive the Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday evening.

According to Variety, actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio will present Robert De Niro with the honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony.

De Niro has earned two Academy Awards, one for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vito Corleone (in flashback scenes) in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II (1974) and the other for Best Actor for his portrayal of Jake LaMotta in Scorsese's boxing biopic drama Raging Bull (1980).

He was also Oscar-nominated for Taxi Driver (1976), The Deer Hunter (1978), Awakenings (1990), Cape Fear (1991), Silver Linings Playbook (2012), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

DiCaprio and De Niro first starred together in the 1993 film 'This Boy's Life', and reunited for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which screened in official selection at Cannes in 2023.

At the time of the announcement, De Niro said in a statement, "I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes...Especially now when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It's like coming home," as per the outlet.

"There are faces that stand in for the seventh Art, and lines of dialogue that leave an indelible mark on cinephilia. With his interiorized style, which surfaces in a gentle smile or a harsh gaze, Robert De Niro has become a cinematic legend," the festival said when announcing the honour, according to Variety.

