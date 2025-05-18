Cannes 2025: These 5 Indian Films Are Taking the International Stage by Storm

Indian films are poised to take the front stage as the Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpet rolls out. Five Indian films are attracting attention on the international stage, ranging from the comeback of a timeless classic to the emergence of intriguing new storytellers. As the curtains rise at Cannes 2025, the presence of five Indian films signals a dynamic and multifaceted representation of Indian cinema on the global stage. Here's a closer look at five Indian films that are showcasing their strength among the international competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year:

Homebound

Director Neeraj Ghaywan's eagerly awaited return to the festival circuit is marked by Homebound, a standout in this year's Un Certain Regard category. Vishal Jethwa plays a key role in the movie, which is supported by producer Karan Johar and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Renowned director Martin Scorsese has joined the project as executive producer, which is a huge international move and gives the movie international recognition. A wedding couple's travel to a remote estate to reunite with the husband's estranged family is the subject of Homebound. As they deal with his ex-wife's departure and the children's odd behaviour, their visit takes a troubling turn.

Dharma Movies, sharing the update on Instagram, wrote, “Some bonds carry us through. Presenting the first poster for HOMEBOUND, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa & Janhvi Kapoor. Premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on 21st May 2025.”

Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest)

After being painstakingly restored by the Film Heritage Foundation, Satyajit Ray's timeless 1970 masterpiece makes a triumphant comeback to Cannes. At the festival, which honours both cinematic history and cultural preservation, the movie will have its international debut. The story revolves around four friends who go to the Palamau forests to escape the city, only to find their introspective journey filled with self-discovery and insights. The Cannes event will feature veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who starred in one of the main roles in the original movie. American filmmaker Wes Anderson, actor Simi Garewal, Margaret Bodde of The Film Foundation, members of producer Purnima Dutta's family, and film preservationists Peter Becker and Fumiko Takagi will also be featured in the presentation.

The Film Heritage Foundation, sharing an update on Instagram, posted, “In the lead-up to the world premiere of the newly restored Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri at the Cannes Film Festival, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore reflects on the film’s enduring relevance and her cherished memories of working with 'Manik Da'. The premiere of “Aranyer Din Ratri” in Cannes will be presented by Wes Anderson, lead actress Sharmila Tagore, actress Simi Garewal, Margaret Bodde, Executive Director of The Film Foundation, producer Purnima Dutta’s family, and Peter Becker and Fumiko Takagi of The Criterion Collection / Janus Films.”

Tanvi: The Great

Tanvi: The Great, which was directed by legendary actor Anupam Kher, will have its global premiere at the Cannes Film Festival's Marché du Film, which is dedicated to the film industry. Following a life-altering personal loss, Col. Pratap Raina becomes the focus in this poignant drama as he struggles with grief and transformation. Tanvi, who embodies themes of resiliency and rediscovery, is introduced in the story as a figure who infuses his life with colour, confusion, and clarity.

The Anupam Kher Studio, sharing the update on Instagram, wrote, “WORLD PREMIERE! Global Actor @anupampkher’s directorial venture TANVI THE GREAT ready to shine on the World stage! Making its screening debut at the @mdf_cannes, this is more than a moment, it’s the beginning of a global journey. Stay tuned as ANUPAM KHER STUDIO takes Tanvi The Great across the world, with screenings in Cannes, London, New York, Los Angeles. We are just getting started!”

A Doll Made Up of Clay

A Doll Made Up of Clay, which represents the upcoming generation of cinematic voices, has been chosen to be shown at Cannes in the La Cinef area, which features films from top international film schools. The short film explores identification, displacement, and spiritual healing. It was made by Kokob Gebrehweria Tesfay, an Ethiopian student at the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. The narrative revolves around a young Nigerian football player in India whose aspirations are dashed by an injury that ends his career. He looks to his cultural heritage for solace and purpose as he faces hopelessness. Uma Kumari serves as executive producer, and Sahil Manoj Ingle is the film's producer.

Charak

In Shieladitya Moulik's Charak, a traditional Bengali festive rooted in devotion and endurance, the intensive ritual of Charak Puja is explored, bringing cultural introspection to the forefront. The film offers a harsh analysis of naive faith and the human condition, with an ensemble cast that includes Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, and others.

From the restoration of Satyajit Ray's timeless classic Aranyer Din Ratri to the emotionally charged narratives of Homebound and Tanvi: The Great, and the bold, emerging voices in A Doll Made Up of Clay and Charak, Indian filmmakers are not just participating—they are leaving a mark. These films reflect a vibrant spectrum of storytelling, cultural introspection, and cinematic innovation, proving that India’s voice in world cinema is more resonant than ever.