Cannes Best Actress and Oscar Nominee Karla Sofía Gascón Arrives in India for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and Awards 2025

Internationally acclaimed actress Karla Sofía Gascón, celebrated for her powerful performances in Emilia Pérez, Rebelde, and more, has arrived in India to attend the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and Awards 2025. The Cannes Best Actress and Oscar Award Nominee took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing, “What a beautiful welcome!” — expressing her joy and gratitude for the warm reception in India. Her visit marks a proud moment for the festival, which continues to bridge global cinema and celebrate artistic brilliance that transcends borders.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will commemorate ten years of distinction and promise to be an incredible celebration of Indian music, culture, and film on October 30. In addition to honouring cinematic excellence, this historic year promises to enthral audiences with an evening of captivating live performances by some of the most beloved voices in the business. The Cannes Best Actress and Oscar Award Nominee was last seen in Emilia Pérez, which also stars Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Édgar Ramírez and others in the key role.