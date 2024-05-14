Cannes Film Festival 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the Grand Event

After Met Gala all eyes are at one of the biggest film festivals that is the Cannes. It is a most esteemed international festival, where renowned personalities from all over the entertainment industry are invited. Walking the Cannes red-carpet is dream come true for artist. From India, Hina Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked on the red-carpet. This year Cannes will be completing 77th edition. This year the event is schedule from 14th May to 25th May 2024 at Palaisdes festival et des congres in Cannes, France.

During the period from the 14th to the 25th of May, a variety of films selected from different categories will be screened. The Opening ceremony, set for May 14, will showcase the second act directed by Quentin Dupieux as the first film.

According to the sources the exclusive content from the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will be available for viewing on France Televisions within France, while internationally it will be broadcast by Brut. Live streaming of the event can also be accessed on the festival's YouTube channel and official website.

Indian Celebrities Attending Cannes 2024.

This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari, regulars at Cannes, will be attending the film festival as ambassadors for L'Oreal, making their much-anticipated return to the international event. Sobhita Dhulipala will also grace the red carpet as a representative of an ice cream brand. Other notable names in attendance include King, RJ Karishma, Nancy Tyagi, Niharika, Ankush Bahuguna, and Vitiligo. Additionally, Hollywood stars like Demi Moore, Meryl Streep, and George Lucas are expected to walk the red carpet, with Meryl set to receive a special Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony.