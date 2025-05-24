Cannes Film Festival: Alia Bhatt Shines in Vintage Gucci by the Sea and on the Red Carpet (Photos)

On the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt transformed into a Gucci girl. She's at the French film festival's closing ceremony. She wore something a little bolder from the same brand after showcasing her vintage charm for her daytime ensemble. Alia wore a mustard yellow co-ord outfit for her first appearance. She posted a number of pictures of herself posing by the sea on her Instagram account. Wearing a structured cropped bustier and a high-waisted skirt, she looked like a stunning star. She added a matching cropped jacket to complete the ensemble. To complete the iconic Gucci style, she accessorised her sunglasses with a silk scarf with a flowery motif. She also had a white purse with her.

Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, reacting to her look, commented, “Ufffff.” Huma Qureshi wrote, “Tres chic,” and her Alpha co-star Sharvari commented, “Wow.” Rhea Kapoor and Shibani Akhtar also left heart emojis on her post.

Alia Bhatt wore another special Gucci outfit when she walked the red carpet. She looked stunning in a nude-hued, sequinned Gucci dress with a long palla that created a saree-like silhouette with crystal GG Monogram embroidery all over. The dress had a straight skirt, a duppatta-like drape, and a plunging blouse. She was covered in Swarovski crystals from head to toe. Alia's wish to honour her ancestry is reflected in the design, which is inspired by India's rich legacy and craftsmanship.

Alia debuted in Cannes on Friday. She donned an ivory Schiaparelli mermaid gown on the first day. The dress was off-the-shoulder and had a tight corset with exquisite white floral embellishments. It featured a train of tiered tulle that flared. For a softer look, she accessorised it with a neat bun and baby hair gelled on her forehead. She attended the movie The Mastermind's premiere.