Cannes: Jason Momoa walks red carpet with Adria Arjona

Los Angeles [US], May 19 : Star couple Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona on Monday evening were spotted at the screening of 'Highest 2 Lowest' screening at Cannes 2025.

On Monday evening, Adria walked the red carpet with Jason. They were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs together.

Variety shared an adorable video of the couple from their red carpet appearance.

https://x.com/Variety/status/1924506807617138822

'Highest 2 Lowest' is directed by Spike Lee. It stars Denzel Washington, Wendell Pierce, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, and ASAP Rocky. This film is an English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film "High and Low" and is based on the novel "King's Ransom" by Ed McBain.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Pierce expressed excitement about the film's screening at Cannes.

"This is my first time in Cannes. I always said that I would come when I was part of a movie that was special, and this movie is very special," Pierce said.

"Spike and I go all the way back to Brooklyn. I remember when he started: I lived in Fort Greene a block away from his office and I would see him on a regular basis," Pierce explained. "I'm just so happy to be a part of his journey because I think he is emblematic of the American aesthetic of freedom within form. He understands how to honour technique and, at the same time, be as creative and expressive as he can be. So, for you guys here at The Hollywood Reporter to honor him that way, it marks his legacy."

